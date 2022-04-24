Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 24

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

&#x002013;

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: IODINE THWART STYLUS BIGGER GOSSIP ONWARD

Answer: If you make a promise to keep a secret, you should keep it. But that – GOES WITHOUT SAYING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

BECAUSE THE SUPER-FAST STEED WON THE KENTUCKY DERBY, I WOULD CALL IT A HORSE OF THE HIGHEST GALLOPER.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PERU IRAN IRAQ HAITI CHILE CHINA NEPAL GHANA JORDAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REFERS, SCENE, ENTIRE, ERROR, REFORM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

&#x002013;

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. MEXICO

  2. DJIBOUTI

  3. SINGAPORE

  4. KUWAIT

  5. MONOCO

  6. PANAMA

  7. LUXEMBOURG

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

It's how we get around

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

