Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 2, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
UPROAR APIECE SPLEEN ENTICE GRUBBY AUTUMN
The grizzly and the panda didn't look exactly the same, but they did – BEAR A RESEMBLANCE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHEN PEOPLE DRINKING IN A PUB START SPEAKING SLOWLY WITH MORE PRONOUNCED VOWELS, THEY HAVE A BARROOM DRAWL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
IRAQ OMAN INDIA ANGOLA UGANDA ESTONIA ICELAND IRELAND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
BARBER, REBEL, LABELED, DELAY, YEARN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PRATTLE
ALEXA
LECTURE
REPRIMAND
CHITCHAT
SCUTTLEBUTT
CONVERSE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Play to your strengths
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
