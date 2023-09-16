Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 16

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SALSA SHOVE BISHOP LOCKET

Answer: The announcers' negative comments about the pitcher's perfect game were − BASELESS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If you have a passion for what you do then there are no limitations on how long or how much you can accomplish." − Tony Bennett

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE UNIVERSE IS UNDER NO OBLIGATION TO MAKE SENSE TO YOU. − NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BEST-SELLING INSTRUCTION MANUAL WRITTEN BY AN ACCOMPLISHED DICE PLAYER: "THIS IS HOW I ROLL"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EEL COD GAR CARP PERCH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NINJA, ALUMINIUM, MINGLING, GENUINE, EIGHTH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PYGMALION LICENSE STRUCTURE CURACAO PAVLOVA OBVIATED QUEUES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Unique formations

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/16/2023 - USA TODAY