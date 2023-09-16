Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 16
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SALSA SHOVE BISHOP LOCKET
Answer: The announcers' negative comments about the pitcher's perfect game were − BASELESS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If you have a passion for what you do then there are no limitations on how long or how much you can accomplish." − Tony Bennett
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE UNIVERSE IS UNDER NO OBLIGATION TO MAKE SENSE TO YOU. − NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
BEST-SELLING INSTRUCTION MANUAL WRITTEN BY AN ACCOMPLISHED DICE PLAYER: "THIS IS HOW I ROLL"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EEL COD GAR CARP PERCH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NINJA, ALUMINIUM, MINGLING, GENUINE, EIGHTH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PYGMALION
LICENSE
STRUCTURE
CURACAO
PAVLOVA
OBVIATED
QUEUES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Unique formations
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
