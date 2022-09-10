Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 10
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FAINT DICEY SQUASH OUTLET
Answer: The stadium's groundskeeper loved to talk about his job and was happy to – FIELD QUESTIONS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I am more of a New Yorker than ever. ... After September 11th ... I could ... not imagine living anywhere else." – Sigourney Weaver
Cryptoquote
FAILURE IS SIMPLY THE OPPORTUNITY TO BEGIN AGAIN. THIS TIME MORE INTELLIGENTLY. – HENRY FORD
Cryptoquip
HOW DO YOU THINK WINE CORKS AND WEANING PARENTS COULD BE ALIKE? THEY'RE BOTH BOTTLE STOPPERS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAY SEA COVE LAKE OCEAN HARBOR
Lexigo
COACH, HEATED, DEFEAT, TEACHERS, SLOWER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COPE
DEFICIT
FORGOTTEN
SENSOR
SEATTLE
CULPRIT
STRIATE
Find the Words
Prices are going up
Kubok
