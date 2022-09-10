Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Sept. 10

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FAINT    DICEY    SQUASH    OUTLET

Answer: The stadium's groundskeeper loved to talk about his job and was happy to – FIELD QUESTIONS

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I am more of a New Yorker than ever. ... After September 11th ... I could ... not imagine living anywhere else." – Sigourney Weaver

Cryptoquote

FAILURE IS SIMPLY THE OPPORTUNITY TO BEGIN AGAIN. THIS TIME MORE INTELLIGENTLY. – HENRY FORD

Cryptoquip

HOW DO YOU THINK WINE CORKS AND WEANING PARENTS COULD BE ALIKE? THEY'RE BOTH BOTTLE STOPPERS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BAY    SEA    COVE    LAKE    OCEAN    HARBOR

Lexigo

COACH, HEATED, DEFEAT, TEACHERS, SLOWER

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. COPE

  2. DEFICIT

  3. FORGOTTEN

  4. SENSOR

  5. SEATTLE

  6. CULPRIT

  7. STRIATE

Find the Words

Prices are going up

Kubok

