Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DRAFT FORGO MARKET COUNTY
Answer: In order to see the male goose that had joined the flock, the female goose – TOOK A GANDER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The rockets and the satellites, spaceships that we're creating now, we're pollinating the universe." – Neil Young
Cryptoquote
IT IS EASIER TO BUILD STRONG CHILDREN THAN TO REPAIR BROKEN MEN. – FREDERICK DOUGLASS
Cryptoquip
IF BOTH OF YOUR AUTOMOBILES ARE FILLED WITH TRASH, WHAT COULD YOU CALL THAT? TWO-CAR GARBAGE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN GOLD LEAD IRON HELIUM
Lexigo
PUPPY, YOURS, SUBURB, BUSES, SUSPECT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BREAKWATER
WOODPECKERS
FROGSPAWN
LITHUANIANS
SLUGGISHLY
DARIOLE
VAPOR
Find the Words
On to the next stage
Kubok
