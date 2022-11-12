Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DRAFT    FORGO    MARKET    COUNTY

Answer: In order to see the male goose that had joined the flock, the female goose – TOOK A GANDER

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The rockets and the satellites, spaceships that we're creating now, we're pollinating the universe." – Neil Young

Cryptoquote

IT IS EASIER TO BUILD STRONG CHILDREN THAN TO REPAIR BROKEN MEN. – FREDERICK DOUGLASS

Cryptoquip

IF BOTH OF YOUR AUTOMOBILES ARE FILLED WITH TRASH, WHAT COULD YOU CALL THAT? TWO-CAR GARBAGE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN    GOLD    LEAD    IRON    HELIUM

Lexigo

PUPPY, YOURS, SUBURB, BUSES, SUSPECT

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. BREAKWATER

  2. WOODPECKERS

  3. FROGSPAWN

  4. LITHUANIANS

  5. SLUGGISHLY

  6. DARIOLE

  7. VAPOR

Find the Words

On to the next stage

Kubok

