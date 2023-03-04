Puzzle solutions for Saturday, March 4, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VILLA FRESH INDIGO TOMATO
Answer: She was very happy when her grandfather gave her his car, but – THAT WAS A GIVEN
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Whether I hear Jeff Beck, a choir, an ocean or the wind, there’s always a melody in there.” – Carlos Santana
Cryptoquote
ALL JOURNEYS HAVE SECRET DESTINATIONS OF WHICH THE TRAVELER IS UNAWARE. – MARTIN BUBER
Cryptoquip
IF A MAN PUTS TWO BIG PHOTOS OF HIS OWN FACE RIGHT UP CLOSE TOGETHER, IS HE BESIDE HIMSELF?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LUTE HARP DRUM FLUTE BUGLE
Lexigo
SENSE, ENACT, TAKEN, NEBRASKA, ACTED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ASCENSION
WAGGISHNESS
AYRTON
INSEAM
LINDA
SHAMPOOED
INSULATE
Find the Words
Quaint towns to explore
Kubok
