Puzzle solutions for Saturday, March 4, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: VILLA FRESH INDIGO TOMATO

Answer: She was very happy when her grandfather gave her his car, but – THAT WAS A GIVEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Whether I hear Jeff Beck, a choir, an ocean or the wind, there’s always a melody in there.” – Carlos Santana

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

ALL JOURNEYS HAVE SECRET DESTINATIONS OF WHICH THE TRAVELER IS UNAWARE. – MARTIN BUBER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A MAN PUTS TWO BIG PHOTOS OF HIS OWN FACE RIGHT UP CLOSE TOGETHER, IS HE BESIDE HIMSELF?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LUTE HARP DRUM FLUTE BUGLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SENSE, ENACT, TAKEN, NEBRASKA, ACTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ASCENSION WAGGISHNESS AYRTON INSEAM LINDA SHAMPOOED INSULATE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Quaint towns to explore

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/04/2023 - USA TODAY