Puzzle solutions for Saturday, March 18, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DITCH FISHY CANARY AWAKEN
Answer: The jack, queen and king were able to talk using the mouths on their – FACE CARDS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Memory has a spottiness, as if the film was sprinkled with developer istead of immersed in it.” – John Updike
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
TRAVEL MAKES ONE MODEST. YOU SEE WHAT A TINY PLACE YOU OCCUPY IN THE WORLD. – GUSTAVE FLAUBERT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
SOUTHERN BASEBALL TEAM WHOSE MEMBERS ALWAYS SEEM TO BE EXTREMELY ANGRY: THE TEXAS RAGERS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OWL EMU HAWK CROW MAGPIE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
KNOWN, NOSES, SEVER, RESERVED, DRINKING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FOULS
MARSHIEST
ADDS
OMANIS
HARLEY
PLAYOFFS
PYGMALION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
A taste sensation
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/18/2023 - USA TODAY