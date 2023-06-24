Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 24, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: NANNY WIDTH ENGAGE CLAMOUR

Answer: The bottom of the Grand Canyon requires little upkeep because it's − LOW-MAINTENANCE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I have fun like a child in the street. When the day comes when I'm not enjoying it, I will leave football." − Lionel Messi

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN A FATHER SPEAKS, MAY HIS CHILDREN HEAR THE LOVE IN HIS VOICE ABOVE ALL ELSE. − UNKNOWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SHALLOW RECTANGULAR COLUMN PROJECTING FROM A WALL IN THE CAPITAL OF FRANCE: PILASTER OF PARIS

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ANT BEE MOTH BEETLE CRICKET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MINION, NOMAD, DIAMOND, DOMINANT, THOMAS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PROVOLONE LAVA TOOTHSOME REID TROUBLING HAIRLINE STIRRUP

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

This sport is not for me

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/24/2023 - USA TODAY