Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 22, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ERROR IMAGE FORMAL TRIPLE

Answer: After seeing how much corn they had grown, the farmers were grinning − FROM EAR TO EAR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't care what anybody says about Ringo. I cut my rock 'n' roll teeth listening to him" − Don Henley

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NO PERSON IS YOUR FRIEND WHO DEMANDS YOUR SILENCE, OR DENIES YOUR RIGHT TO GROW. − ALICE WALKER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU TURNED PERMANENTLY STUBBORN STARTING RIGHT NOW, WHAT ARE YOU? FROM THIS POINT − "FROWARD."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HERON EGRET EAGLE STORK CRANE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ASIAN, NAILS, SALIVA, ATLANTA, ANTEATER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LINCOLNS REARRANGE STOKED POTSTICKERS EGRETS BELIZE SONS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Business and pleasure

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/22/2023 - USA TODAY