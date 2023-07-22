Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 22, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ERROR IMAGE FORMAL TRIPLE
Answer: After seeing how much corn they had grown, the farmers were grinning − FROM EAR TO EAR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I don't care what anybody says about Ringo. I cut my rock 'n' roll teeth listening to him" − Don Henley
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NO PERSON IS YOUR FRIEND WHO DEMANDS YOUR SILENCE, OR DENIES YOUR RIGHT TO GROW. − ALICE WALKER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU TURNED PERMANENTLY STUBBORN STARTING RIGHT NOW, WHAT ARE YOU? FROM THIS POINT − "FROWARD."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HERON EGRET EAGLE STORK CRANE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ASIAN, NAILS, SALIVA, ATLANTA, ANTEATER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LINCOLNS
REARRANGE
STOKED
POTSTICKERS
EGRETS
BELIZE
SONS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Business and pleasure
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
