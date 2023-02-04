Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EXACT DINKY MISHAP INFAMY
Answer: When they randomly chose people to team up to play tennis, it was – MIX AND MATCH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"She was ... one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. ... We cherished Christine (McVie) deeply." – Fleetwood Mac
Cryptoquote
SURELY YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS... I AM SERIOUS. AND DON'T CALL ME SHIRLEY. – "AIRPLANE!"
Cryptoquip
IF UFOS GOT HIGHLY CONGESTED IN A MAJOR TRAFFIC SNARL, WHAT WOULD PEOPLE CALL THAT? SPACE JAM.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CASH LOAN COIN BANK BUCK
Lexigo
BREWER, REFERS, SCORE, EROSION, NITWIT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
POWERLESS
GERMANY
COBBLESTONE
IMPRUDENT
VEGETARIAN
ICOSAHEDRON
LUMENS
Find the Words
Export opportunities
Kubok
