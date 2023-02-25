Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WEAVE PUNCH DRAGON SUPERB
Answer: After getting a royal flush, the Hold ’Em player felt like he had the – UPPER HAND
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“To know, even if only once in a while, that you can do a job well is an absolutely marvelous feeling.” – Barbara Walters
Cryptoquote
IT IS HARD TO FAIL, BUT IT IS WORSE NEVER TO HAVE TRIED TO SUCCEED. – THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE LONE RANGER'S HORSE IS RECEIVING AN OLYMPIC AWARD, WHAT HAPPENS? SILVER MEDALS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
QUIET QUEST QUICK QUILT QUART QUACK
Lexigo
ODORS, SHARED, DERAIL, LONDON, NOISE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BICYCLED
PODCAST
DIVIDED
MACHINE
TANGLED
HORIZON
LOWDOWN
Find the Words
Complementary
Kubok
