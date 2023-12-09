Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PRIVY SINGE ADVICE ISLAND

Answer: A doctor examined the arachnid’s legs after she became worried about her — SPIDER VEINS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"This is not a country of bullies. We are not an empire. We are the light. We are the Statue of Liberty." − Jerry Springer

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I'M IN A GOOD PLACE RIGHT NOW. NOT EMOTIONALLY − I'M JUST ON ROLLER SKATES. − UNKNOWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU OBSERVED A THIEF SNATCHING SOME DEVICES FROM AN APPLE STORE, WOULD YOU BE AN IWITNESS?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

GAME FRAME SPLIT SPARE SCORE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ICING, GENESIS, SCIENCE, ENGAGE, ESCAPE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

THINNED SCROLLS MIXUP HEREAFTER TERRAZZO MAKSIM RESTOCK

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

So many good choices

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/09/2023 - USA TODAY