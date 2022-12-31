Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SENSE OMEGA VORTEX DEARLY
Answer: When the cows joined the celebration on December 31, it was – "MOO" YEAR'S EVE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Save a little money each month and at the end of the year you'll be surprised at how little you have." – Ernest Haskins
Cryptoquote
OUR WISH FOR ALL: PEACE, HAPPINESS AND PROSPERITY IN A HEALTHY NEW YEAR. – YOUR PUZZLE FRIENDS
Cryptoquip
IN A RECENT LIST OF THE WORLD'S MOST SUMPTUOUS ROYAL HOMES, TWO WERE TIED FOR FIRST PALACE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ASH ELM PINE PALM MAPLE SPRUCE
Lexigo
DELETE, ESTATES, SEDAN, NOMADIC, CEDAR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
EXITED
PREPRESS
PISTE
LINESMEN
TAILGATING
PARQUET
MUFFIN
Find the Words
A big investment
Kubok
