Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SNACK CRUSH SHOULD PICKET
Answer: A QB can hold the record for throwing the most touchdowns until he's – SURPASSED
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I felt strong around and always been around people who have very strong environmental convictions." – Daryl Hannah
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE COLOR OF SPRINGTIME IS FLOWERS; THE COLOR OF WINTER IS IN THE IMAGINATION. – TERRI GUILLEMETS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FINAL OUTCOME OF THE CHESS MATCH BETWEEN THE TWO HORSES IN THE BARN: A STABLEMATE STALEMATE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HAITI ITALY INDIA SPAIN GHANA BENIN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
VELVET, THEME, EVOLVED, DEVOTE, ENTRANT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CLARKE
CALIPER
SCANTY
TURNABOUT
ABLOOM
NORWEGIAN
COPOUT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Lost in translation
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/03/2022 - USA TODAY