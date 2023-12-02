Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WOUND BAGGY THOUGH ARTERY

Answer: The bat was being pressured to give up his favorite spot and would need to — HANG TOUGH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The final story, the final chapter of western man, I believe, lies in Los Angeles." — Phil Ochs

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

ANOTHER BELIEF OF MINE: THAT EVERYONE ELSE MY AGE IS AN ADULT, WHEREAS I AM MERELY IN DISGUISE. − MARGARET ATWOOD

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

I ORDERED A CHICKEN AND AN EGG FROM MY ONLINE SUPERMARKET. I'LL LET YOU KNOW WHICH CAME FIRST.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DAD DID POP PIP RADAR KAYAK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TACTIC, CLINICAL, LATER, RELATE, ENTITLED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HELIPORT BLUNDERS MYSTERIOUS NACHO MARINE FUNICULAR ANAGRAM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Not adverse to risk

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/02/2023 - USA TODAY