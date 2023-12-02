Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WOUND BAGGY THOUGH ARTERY
Answer: The bat was being pressured to give up his favorite spot and would need to — HANG TOUGH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The final story, the final chapter of western man, I believe, lies in Los Angeles." — Phil Ochs
Cryptoquote
ANOTHER BELIEF OF MINE: THAT EVERYONE ELSE MY AGE IS AN ADULT, WHEREAS I AM MERELY IN DISGUISE. − MARGARET ATWOOD
Cryptoquip
I ORDERED A CHICKEN AND AN EGG FROM MY ONLINE SUPERMARKET. I'LL LET YOU KNOW WHICH CAME FIRST.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DAD DID POP PIP RADAR KAYAK
Lexigo
TACTIC, CLINICAL, LATER, RELATE, ENTITLED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HELIPORT
BLUNDERS
MYSTERIOUS
NACHO
MARINE
FUNICULAR
ANAGRAM
Find the Words
Not adverse to risk
Kubok
