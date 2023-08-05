Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PENNY APPLY MOSAIC FIBULA

Answer: The land formation was level and treeless, − PLAIN AND SIMPLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Learning to ask for help is as important as learning the value of helping other people." − Maureen McCormick

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NOW CAME THE DOG DAYS − DAY AFTER DAY OF HOT, STILL, SUMMER − RICHARD ADAMS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN SOMEBODY VOICES A VIEWPOINT IN A RUDELY BRIEF MANNER, THAT IS THE OPINION OF THE CURT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RABBIT GOBBLE RIBBON PEBBLE ROBBER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MAYDAY, YAMAHA, AMEND, DYNAMIC, CANINE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DURABLE WOOZY WHITNEY SANDLER FLUID MUSHIEST SUNFLOWER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Home grown freshness

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/05/2023 - USA TODAY