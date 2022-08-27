Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: NUTTY OCCUR CUSTOM UNEVEN
Answer: To determine the number of noblemen in attendance, they needed to – COUNT THE COUNTS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I never want to retire. ... I want to work and work. ... Work, I don't do for money, I do for love." – Fashion designer Tom Ford
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF THERE ARE NO DOGS IN HEAVEN, THEN WHEN I DIE I WANT TO GO WHERE THEY WENT. – WILL ROGERS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
LAUNDROMAT WORKER IN CHARGE OF TWISTING WATER OUT OF SOAKING-WET CLOTHING: THE WRINGMASTER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RED BLUE PINK BEIGE PURPLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AERATE, EARMARK, KRAKEN, NAMES, SENATOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NEWHART
INLETS
GUARDING
ANNIKA
LITERATI
SALTILLO
POINTILLIST
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Watch and participate
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/27/2022 - USA TODAY