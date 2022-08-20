Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SWEPT TOOTH RIPPLE BANDIT
Answer: Salisbury Cathedral's spire was built in 1320, but it's still – IN TIP-TOP SHAPE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I don't make plans, because life is short an unpredictable – much like the weather!" – Al Roker
Cryptoquote
IF YOU SEE SOMEONE WITHOUT A SMILE TODAY, GIVE 'EM YOURS. – DOLLY PARTON
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE WOMAN WENT TO THE WEBSITE ABOUT HIGHWAY ACCESS STRUCTURES, SHE WAS ON THE RAMP PAGE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
YACHT BARGE CANOE SLOOP
Lexigo
ALGAE, EARLIER, RELATE, ENDEAR, RATES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. GLITTERING
2. AVOCADOS
3. COCKNEY
4. MALIGNED
5. CRONIES
6. BEREFT
7. UNFRIEND
Find the Words
Don't waste it
Kubok
