Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 29, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: STYLE SUNNY INFECT BUSILY

Answer: The comedy club was being audited because the IRS suspected – FUNNY BUSINESS

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm not prepared for a zombie apocalypse. I need more bottled water, a shotgun and stronger abs." – Jenna Fischer

Cryptoquote

YOU CAN ALWAYS EDIT A BAD PAGE. YOU CAN'T EDIT A BLANK PAGE. – JODI PICOULT

Cryptoquip

PRIZES GIVEN FOR THE MOST ALLURINGLY ATTRACTIVE PUBLIC FIGURES IN SHOWBIZ: THE GLAMMY AWARDS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BARGE KAYAK CANOE YACHT

Lexigo

PIPES, STEPS, SUSPECT, TEMPT, TRAUMA

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

EJECTS TALES TESTING RESUMING ROUSSEAU DOMINION PITILESS

Find the Words

How do you like to eat them?

Kubok

