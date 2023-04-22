Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 22, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SHIRT MACAW BICKER GAZEBO
Answer: Audiences in Las Vegas attend Mac King’s show to watch him – WORK HIS MAGIC
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance." – Theodore Roosevelt
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHAT I HEAR WHEN I'M BEING YELLED AT IS PEOPLE CARING REALLY LOUDLY AT ME. – LESLIE KNOPE, "PARKS AND RECREATION"
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
SONG THAT ECO-CONSCIOUS PEOPLE WILL SING ON APRIL TWENTY-SECOND: "HAPPY EARTH DAY TO YOU."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
POP FOLK ROCK SOUL GOSPEL
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
OZONE, EVENT, TOTALS, STONES, SEASONS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SULTRINESS
TRESSES
BANNED
LIMPET
REASONS
PROPAGATE
DUSHKU
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
I'm winning!
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
