Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 13, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: STYLE SWISH RUFFLE LAGOON
Answer: The doctor who specialized in treating joint inflammation was a − SWELL GUY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Just about every young star in any field can give credit to a determined parent giving talent a push." − Garry Kasparov
Cryptoquote
MAY WE NOT JUST GRIEVE, BUT GIVE. MAY WE NOT JUST ACHE, BUT ACT. − AMANDA GORMAN, "HYMN FOR THE HURTING"
Cryptoquip
IF PEOPLE ARE MISTAKEN ABOUT WHAT IS GROWING ON TREE TRUNKS, THERE COULD BE MOSS CONFUSION.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT FLEA APHID BEETLE
Lexigo
SWISS, SESSION, NOISE, ESSENCE, EASILY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MESSI
INURE
WISENESS
DELICIOUS
AQUATICS
SPIRALING
VILNIUS
Find the Words
Don't forget the milk
Kubok
