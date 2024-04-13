Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 13, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: STYLE SWISH RUFFLE LAGOON

Answer: The doctor who specialized in treating joint inflammation was a − SWELL GUY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Just about every young star in any field can give credit to a determined parent giving talent a push." − Garry Kasparov

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MAY WE NOT JUST GRIEVE, BUT GIVE. MAY WE NOT JUST ACHE, BUT ACT. − AMANDA GORMAN, "HYMN FOR THE HURTING"

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF PEOPLE ARE MISTAKEN ABOUT WHAT IS GROWING ON TREE TRUNKS, THERE COULD BE MOSS CONFUSION.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEE ANT FLEA APHID BEETLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SWISS, SESSION, NOISE, ESSENCE, EASILY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MESSI INURE WISENESS DELICIOUS AQUATICS SPIRALING VILNIUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Don't forget the milk

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

