Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 26

Jumbles: HAVOC LEMUR SUMMER WINDOW

Answer: When they arrives to see their friends by the campfire, they got a – WARM WELCOME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

"What specific piece of advice would you give to young writers?" Bernard Malamud: "Write your heart out."

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

IN EVERY CONCEIVABLE MANNER, THE FAMILY IS LINK TO OUR PAST, BRIDGE, TO OUR FUTURE. – ALEX HALEY

(Distributed by King Features)

DIETARY STATS THAT WERE THE BENCHMARK FOR BROADWAY PERFORMER PEARL: RECOMMENDED BAILEY INTAKE.

(Distributed by King Features)

HARP LUTE VIOLIN GUITAR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

COCOON, NICOLE, ELVES, STRICT, TRYING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

SCOOTED CHOCOLATES TEAM PILGRIMS THOUSANDTH COCONUTS FLORISTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

In a creative mood

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

