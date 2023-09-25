Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 25
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BRAND MODEM COLONY BUFFET
Answer: The high cost of firewood didn’t bother the wealthy couple because they had – MONEY TO BURN
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Every movie you make can’t be great, no matter who you are. Even (Marlon Brando) made some clinkers.” – Michael Madsen
Cryptoquote
SOMETIMES YOU WILL NEVER KNOW THE VALUE OF A MOMENT UNTIL IT BECOMES A MEMORY. – DR. SEUSS
Cryptoquip
WHEN A TABBY PRODUCES A CRY BECAUSE IT’S IN PAIN, WHAT WOULD YOU CALL THAT? THE CAT’S YEOW.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MANGO LEMON PEACH GUAVA
Lexigo
ALARM, MAPLE, ECLAIRS, SOCIAL, LANCES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COMFORTABLE
MEDAL
READERS
CANOEING
SEASHELLS
NURSES
NEARBY
Find the Words
Getting my vitamin D
Kubok
