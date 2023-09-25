Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 25

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

–

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

–

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: BRAND MODEM COLONY BUFFET

Answer: The high cost of firewood didn’t bother the wealthy couple because they had – MONEY TO BURN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Every movie you make can’t be great, no matter who you are. Even (Marlon Brando) made some clinkers.” – Michael Madsen

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

SOMETIMES YOU WILL NEVER KNOW THE VALUE OF A MOMENT UNTIL IT BECOMES A MEMORY. – DR. SEUSS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN A TABBY PRODUCES A CRY BECAUSE IT’S IN PAIN, WHAT WOULD YOU CALL THAT? THE CAT’S YEOW.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MANGO LEMON PEACH GUAVA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ALARM, MAPLE, ECLAIRS, SOCIAL, LANCES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

–

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

COMFORTABLE MEDAL READERS CANOEING SEASHELLS NURSES NEARBY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Getting my vitamin D

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/25/2023 - USA TODAY