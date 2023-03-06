Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 6, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TEETH HOLLY HICCUP INJECT
Answer: The android could say “hello” in any language and loved showing off its – “HI”-TECH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“The ’60s was one of the first times the power of music was used by a generation to bind them together." – Neil Young
Cryptoquote
LET ME LIVE, LOVE, AND SAY IT WELL IN GOOD SENTENCES. – SYLVIA PLATH
Cryptoquip
NAME FOR A SPECIAL TROUPE OF YOUNG TYKES WHO WANDER ABOUT DOING BOHEMIAN DANCES: POLKA TOTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HARSH HUTCH HUNCH HATCH HITCH
Lexigo
DREDGE, EDGAR, READERS, SEEKER, RARELY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
EXPLAINING
MARRIED
ULTIMATE
ILLUMINATE
SMITH
SECRETIVE
MISTAKES
Find the Words
Quick walk to the beach
Kubok
