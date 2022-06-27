Puzzle solutions for Monday, June 27, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TWICE CHORD LATELY ALWAYS
Answer: The story the cow was telling was a – "DAIRY" TALE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Maybe there are times when mystery is more important than knowledge. … Mystery as catalyst for imagination." – Filmmaker J.J. Abrams
Cryptoquote
THE BEST FATHERS HAVE THE SOFTEST, SWEETEST HEARTS IN OTHER WORDS, GREAT DADS ARE REAL MARSHMALLOWS. – RICHELLE E. GOODRICH
Cryptoquip
SCARY, IMAGINARY HORSE-RACE BET-TAKER TRAVELING AROUND STARTLING EVERYBODY: THE BOOKIE-MAN.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SON AUNT NIECE NEPHEW COUSIN
Lexigo
CLOCK, KICKS, SKILL, LOLLIPOP, PACIFIC
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ORGANISMS
APPRAISAL
FISTFUL
DISCUSSION
BUNKMATE
UNWRAPPED
RIBBON
Find the Words
Diverse animal species
Kubok
