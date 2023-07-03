Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 3, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HITCH SWEET ORIGIN HOAGIE
Answer: The wealthy couple that built the mountaintop tennis court had a — HIGH NET WORTH
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I want to thank the shoulders of all the strong and brave and courageous women that I am standing on." −Audra McDonald
Cryptoquote
IT IS EASIER TO DO NOTHING BY THE SEA THAN ANYWHERE ELSE. −E.F. BENSON
Cryptoquip
IF PEOPLE ARE ACCUSED OF COMMITTING PUNISHABLE CRIMES, YOU MIGHT SAY THEY'RE FIT TO BE TRIED.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GAR KOI COD CARP PERCH TROUT
Lexigo
METER, RESORTS, START, TRACT, TEXTURE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WHITTLING
PARTON
DECADE
ROWING
ACCIDENTAL
HAPPINESS
SUSPECTED
Find the Words
Remote border towns
Kubok
