Puzzle solutions for Monday, July 3, 2023

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

Jumbles: HITCH SWEET ORIGIN HOAGIE

Answer: The wealthy couple that built the mountaintop tennis court had a — HIGH NET WORTH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Celebrity Cipher

"I want to thank the shoulders of all the strong and brave and courageous women that I am standing on." −Audra McDonald

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IT IS EASIER TO DO NOTHING BY THE SEA THAN ANYWHERE ELSE. −E.F. BENSON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF PEOPLE ARE ACCUSED OF COMMITTING PUNISHABLE CRIMES, YOU MIGHT SAY THEY'RE FIT TO BE TRIED.

(Distributed by King Features)

Boggle

GAR KOI COD CARP PERCH TROUT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

METER, RESORTS, START, TRACT, TEXTURE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WHITTLING PARTON DECADE ROWING ACCIDENTAL HAPPINESS SUSPECTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Remote border towns

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

