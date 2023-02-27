Puzzle solutions for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RODEO POKER ASPECT STRING
Answer: She still had a lot of clothes left to iron but would – PRESS ON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“We have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world.” – Mick Jagger on Jeff Beck’s passing
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
GENTLENESS CLEARS THE SOUL, LOVE CLEANS THE MIND AND MAKES IT FREE. – DAVID BOWIE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN TWO PEOPLE ARE GETTING MARRIED, SOME WOULD SAY THEY’RE ENTERING INTO A UNION CONTRACT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LAOS CHINA INDIA NEPAL VIETNAM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CRISIS, SPIRAL, LARGE, ELEGANT, THESE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ROUNDS
CRUST
HEATERS
UNWRINKLED
NOVELISTS
COMPETITION
BILLS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
A great family holiday
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
