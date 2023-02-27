Puzzle solutions for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: RODEO POKER ASPECT STRING

Answer: She still had a lot of clothes left to iron but would – PRESS ON

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“We have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world.” – Mick Jagger on Jeff Beck’s passing

Cryptoquote

GENTLENESS CLEARS THE SOUL, LOVE CLEANS THE MIND AND MAKES IT FREE. – DAVID BOWIE

Cryptoquip

WHEN TWO PEOPLE ARE GETTING MARRIED, SOME WOULD SAY THEY’RE ENTERING INTO A UNION CONTRACT.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LAOS CHINA INDIA NEPAL VIETNAM

Lexigo

CRISIS, SPIRAL, LARGE, ELEGANT, THESE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ROUNDS CRUST HEATERS UNWRINKLED NOVELISTS COMPETITION BILLS

Find the Words

A great family holiday

Kubok

