Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHEAT STYLE LAGOON RODENT

Answer: They bought a home in the valley and were ready to – SETTLE DOWN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The old Devil gets mad when you're trying to do good. Pray that God will move the stumbling blocks." – Mahalia Jackson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

EVERYBODY CAN BE GREAT BECAUSE ANYBODY CAN SERVE. YOU ONLY NEED A HEART FULL OF GRACE. – MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A CELEBRITY EXCLAIMS "THAT EXPLOSION WAS STUPENDOUS!," ARE THEY FAMOUS BLAST WORDS?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEEF PORK RARE ROAST STEAK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SERVER, RENDERED, DESPISE, ENLISTS, SWISS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LUCRATIVE REALIZE WONKY PROJECTED COPYING CELLULOSE REASONS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Gold medal winning shot

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/26/2022 - USA TODAY