Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VIDEO CHAIR CLINCH PEANUT
Answer: The erasable writing instruments made in "The Keystone State" were from – "PENCIL-VANIA"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Education ought to be affordable for everybody. That only advances a society." – Regina Hall
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MAY YOUR WALLS KNOW JOY, MAY EVERY ROOM HOLD LAUGHTER, AND EVERY WINDOW OPEN TO GREAT POSSIBILITY. – MARY ANNE RADMACHER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF A CHAIN OF SANDWICH SHOPS WERE TO CLOSE DOWN, PEOPLE COULD SHOUT "IT'S THE END OF PANERA!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ROSE IRIS LILY DAISY TULIP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AWARD, DIAGRAM, MEAGER, REGARDS, SEGMENTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COHERENTLY
CHANDELIER
PREWASHED
ACHE
GNOCCHI
INTERESTED
COLUMNS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Be a good sport
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
