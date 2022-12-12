Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: VIDEO CHAIR CLINCH PEANUT

Answer: The erasable writing instruments made in "The Keystone State" were from – "PENCIL-VANIA"

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Education ought to be affordable for everybody. That only advances a society." – Regina Hall

Cryptoquote

MAY YOUR WALLS KNOW JOY, MAY EVERY ROOM HOLD LAUGHTER, AND EVERY WINDOW OPEN TO GREAT POSSIBILITY. – MARY ANNE RADMACHER

Cryptoquip

IF A CHAIN OF SANDWICH SHOPS WERE TO CLOSE DOWN, PEOPLE COULD SHOUT "IT'S THE END OF PANERA!"

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ROSE IRIS LILY DAISY TULIP

Lexigo

AWARD, DIAGRAM, MEAGER, REGARDS, SEGMENTED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

COHERENTLY CHANDELIER PREWASHED ACHE GNOCCHI INTERESTED COLUMNS

Find the Words

Be a good sport

Kubok

