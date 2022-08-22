Puzzle solutions for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CREST BRICK MATURE SPRAIN

Answer: With so many demanding passengers, the flight attendant was feeling some – CABIN PRESSURE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"That's the great secret of creativity. You treat ideas like cats: You make them follow you." – Ray Bradbury

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

AH, SUMMER, WHAT POWER YOU HAVE TO MAKE US SUFFER AND LIKE IT. – RUSSELL BAKER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THAT COMEDIAN HAS BECOME FAMOUS FOR WITTY REMARKS ABOUT CHEWY CANDY. IT'S HIS LICORICE SHTICK.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

JAY EMU OWL CROW TERN WREN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REVERSE, EARNINGS, SEVERAL, LARGE, ENGINES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SAPLINGS ERASER GRUMBLER UNRIPENED LIMELIGHT FRESHENED SHORTEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Escape to the tropics

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/22/2022 - USA TODAY