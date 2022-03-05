Puzzle solutions for March 5, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

LA Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

–

Daily Commuter crossword

–

SUDOKU

–

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MOTTO UPEND FOSSIL SYMBOL

Answer: The addition problems written on the board needed – SOME SUMS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I firmly believe in what Stephen Hawking said – that if we don't get off this planet, we're going to go beserk." – Jolene Blalock

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHOEVER STOPS UP HIS EAR AT THE CRY OF THE POOR SHALL CRY HIMSELF AND NOT BE HEARD. – HEBREW PROVERB

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SOMEBODY JUST DISCOVERED AN ENGINE FUEL PRODUCED FROM PETROLEUM JELLY. IT'S VASELINE GASOLINE

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SWAN WREN HAWK TERN CROW

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TOYOTA, ATOMIC, COYOTE, EYEWEAR, REWARDS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

–

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. RENEWED

2. RAPID

3. HEDGING

4. COWSHED

5. QUINTET

6. TOWHEAD

7. PEDALING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Safety first always

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today