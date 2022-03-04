Puzzle solutions for March 4, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
LA Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ICIER AROMA SNITCH INDUCT
Answer: The pastor had prepared a sermon for the church service and was ready to – ADMINISTER IT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I am to the crime novel in specific what Tolstoy is to the Russian novel and what Beethoven is to Music." – James Ellroy
Cryptoquote
IF HELP AND SALVATION ARE TO COME, THEY CAN ONLY COME FROM THE CHILDREN, FOR THE CHILDREN ARE THE MAKERS OF MEN. – Maria Montessori
Cryptoquip
WELL-KNOWN DRAMATIC ACTOR WHO'S JUST WILD ABOUT JAPANESE PINBALL MACHINES: AL PACHINKO
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
YEN EURO PESO
RUPEE POUND
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. TURNS
2. CONTACTLESS
3. EQUIPMENT
4. FOREHEAD
5. AEROPHOBIA
6. RUSSELL
7. PUMA
Find the Words
Amazing heavenly bodies
Kubok
