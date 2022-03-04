Puzzle solutions for March 4, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

&#x002013;

LA Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

&#x002013;

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

&#x002013;

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ICIER AROMA SNITCH INDUCT

Answer: The pastor had prepared a sermon for the church service and was ready to – ADMINISTER IT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I am to the crime novel in specific what Tolstoy is to the Russian novel and what Beethoven is to Music." – James Ellroy

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF HELP AND SALVATION ARE TO COME, THEY CAN ONLY COME FROM THE CHILDREN, FOR THE CHILDREN ARE THE MAKERS OF MEN. – Maria Montessori

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WELL-KNOWN DRAMATIC ACTOR WHO'S JUST WILD ABOUT JAPANESE PINBALL MACHINES: AL PACHINKO

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

YEN EURO PESO

RUPEE POUND

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

KenKen

&#x002013;

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. TURNS

2. CONTACTLESS

3. EQUIPMENT

4. FOREHEAD

5. AEROPHOBIA

6. RUSSELL

7. PUMA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Amazing heavenly bodies

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today

