Puzzle solutions for March 12, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MESSY FLUKE COOKIE SIDING
Answer: The clairvoyant doctor had a – "SICK" SENSE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Practice kindness all day to everybody and you will realize you're already in heaven now." – Jack Kerouac
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO TRY AND INSPIRE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN BE GREAT IN WHATEVER THEY WANT TO DO. – KOBE BRYANT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF ACTRESS GRIFFITH OR SINGER BROWN COMMITTED CRIMES, THOSE WOULD BE MELANIE'S FELONIES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MOUSE MOOSE CAMEL HORSE LEMUR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TOTAL, LASAGNA, ADIDAS, SALAD, DICTATOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. FIGS
2. DEVEIN
3. STEER
4. PINKS
5. PHOTOCELL
6. SCINTILLA
7. CAPTOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Cherished family times
(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today