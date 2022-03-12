Puzzle solutions for March 12, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MESSY FLUKE COOKIE SIDING

Answer: The clairvoyant doctor had a – "SICK" SENSE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Practice kindness all day to everybody and you will realize you're already in heaven now." – Jack Kerouac

Cryptoquote

THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO TRY AND INSPIRE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN BE GREAT IN WHATEVER THEY WANT TO DO. – KOBE BRYANT

Cryptoquip

IF ACTRESS GRIFFITH OR SINGER BROWN COMMITTED CRIMES, THOSE WOULD BE MELANIE'S FELONIES.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MOUSE MOOSE CAMEL HORSE LEMUR

Lexigo

TOTAL, LASAGNA, ADIDAS, SALAD, DICTATOR

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. FIGS

2. DEVEIN

3. STEER

4. PINKS

5. PHOTOCELL

6. SCINTILLA

7. CAPTOR

Find the Words

Cherished family times

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today