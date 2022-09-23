Puzzle solutions for Friday, Sept. 23
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MOOSE GIANT POTPIE LUCENT
Answer: He last visited the Mediterranean coast 40 years ago, which was – LONG TIME NO "SEA"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If everyone invested in the neighborhood they lived in, the United States would be a magical place." – Anthony Mackie
Cryptoquote
ALL THINGS SHARE THE SAME BREATH … THE AIR SHARES ITS SPIRIT WITH ALL THE LIFE IT SUPPORTS. – CHIEF SEATTLE
Cryptoquip
PARTICULAR UNITED STATES REGION IN WHICH PEOPLE ARE ALWAYS CHATTERING IDLY: THE BABBLE BELT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PUMA LION LYNX TIGER COUGAR
Lexigo
CLICK, KNITS, STICKY, YIELD, DECLINED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DISTANCE
ORNERINESS
SONNET
WILLIES
FERAL
SHOEBOXES
EDITOR
Find the Words
It's a big bucket list
Kubok
