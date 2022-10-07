Puzzle solutions for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ABATE LOUSY HECTIC UNSEEN
Answer: If musicians Daryl and John bought a farm to raise grain, they might be seen – HAULIN' OATS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Grammys, American Music Awards, successful albums, I'd pick my kids any day over any of it." – Toni Braxton
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE BEST WAY TO PURSUE HAPPINESS IS TO HELP OTHER PEOPLE. NOTHING WILL MAKE YOU HAPPIER. – GEORGE LUCAS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
A BRAND-NEW VARIETY OF PUNGENT, EDIBLE ROOT IS VERY POPULAR RIGHT NOW. IT'S A FADDISH RADISH.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ROME PARIS LISBON BERLIN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AIDED, DATABASES, SEDATIVE, EDITS, SUSTAIN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
JAGGER
SEDATE
SUBSCRIBER
HESISTANTLY
UNASSESSED
VIDEOPHILE
CHICLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Backing a winner
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
