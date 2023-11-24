Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SLANT AORTA SHADOW ELDEST
Answer: The cartoonist got fed up with his unmanageable workload and said −THAT'S THE LAST "DRAW"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When I'm dead twenty-five, years are going to begin to recognize me." − Scott Joplin (1868-1917)
Cryptoquote
IT DIDN'T MATTER HOW BIG OUR HOUSE WAS; IT MATTERED THAT THERE WAS LOVE IN IT. − PETER BUFFETT
Cryptoquip
MY BATHTUB GOT COMPLETELY CLOGGED, SO I CALLED A PLUMBER AND ASKED "CAN I GET A DRAIN CHECK?"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OWL CROW EAGLE EGRET FINCH
Lexigo
MOTOR, ROTTEN, NETTLE, ELEMENTS, SINGING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PAINFULLY
BALUSTRADE
FUMED
JABBERWOCKY
DANGLING
CONDEMN
NARROWNESS
Find the Words
Always loyal no matter what
Kubok
