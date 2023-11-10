Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GAFFE ENACT GROUCH IMPAIR
Answer: When he showed his son how to solve math problems he was - FATHER FIGURING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I can tell you that I'd rather be kissed by my dogs than by some people I've known." − Bob Barker
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I HID MY DEEPEST FEELINGS SO WELL I FORGOT WHERE I PLACED THEM. − AMY TAN, "SAVING FISH FROM DROWNING"
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IMAGES POSTED TO THE INTERNET OF THE PARTY YOU HOSTED IN YOUR NEW HOME: HOUSEWARMING GIFS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SCENERY BREWERY SECRECY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
BRIBE, ERASER, RELEASES, SECRET, TIGHTER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ELDERS
BAITED
SHEDS
ENTWISTLE
HOLLOWS
GARGLED
DOMINIQUE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Live performance
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/10/2023 - USA TODAY