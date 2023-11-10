Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GAFFE ENACT GROUCH IMPAIR

Answer: When he showed his son how to solve math problems he was - FATHER FIGURING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I can tell you that I'd rather be kissed by my dogs than by some people I've known." − Bob Barker

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I HID MY DEEPEST FEELINGS SO WELL I FORGOT WHERE I PLACED THEM. − AMY TAN, "SAVING FISH FROM DROWNING"

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IMAGES POSTED TO THE INTERNET OF THE PARTY YOU HOSTED IN YOUR NEW HOME: HOUSEWARMING GIFS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SCENERY BREWERY SECRECY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BRIBE, ERASER, RELEASES, SECRET, TIGHTER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ELDERS BAITED SHEDS ENTWISTLE HOLLOWS GARGLED DOMINIQUE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Live performance

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/10/2023 - USA TODAY