Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 23, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: THINK MERCY PLAGUE UNLOAD
Answer: They could afford an RV big enough to live in because they saved enough − TAKE-HOME PAY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Sometimes it is the people no one can imagine anything of who do the things no one can imagine." − Alan Turing
Cryptoquote
NO ONE ELSE HOLDS THE VISION FOR MY LIFE BUT ME. − AMERICA FERRERA
Cryptoquip
SHOWING PUPILS A SUBTRACTION PROBLEM, THE MATH TEACHER ASKED "WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE?"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ANGOLA CANADA FRANCE POLAND
Lexigo
CICADA, ARCADE, EARLIER, RELIEVE, ESCAPED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SONGFESTS
PEDOMETER
PILLOWS
ALLEN
BENIN
BFFS
SHERPAS
Find the Words
Relaxing way to get around
Kubok
