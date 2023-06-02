Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 2, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GOURD MUNCH EMERGE TUSSLE
Answer:
The 275-foot-tall sequoia with a trunk measuring 36 feet in diameter was — “TREE-MENDOUS”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I do not feel alive if I'm repeating something I'm good at. So I'm always looking for new challenges." − Jewel
Cryptoquote
MY MOTHER SHED HER PROTECTIVE LOVE DOWN AROUND ME AND WITHOUT KNOWING WHY PEOPLE SENSED THAT I HAD VALUE. − MAYA ANGELOU
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT A PERSON CALL A PH.D. BESTOWED AFTER A BACHELOR'S AND A MASTER'S? THE THIRD DEGREE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PEACH MANGO ORANGE APRICOT
Lexigo
GEESE EXCEEDED, DEGREE, EGYPT, TYPES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DAMES
SANDERS
QUIETER
TOLLBOOTH
ROMO
DIGNITARIES
FLAWLESSLY
Find the Words
Tweed Heads to Cape Howe
Kubok
