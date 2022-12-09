Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SCARF HITCH FORAGE OCTANE

Answer: When they found money hidden in their basement, it was a – CACHE OF CASH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"My life before children I don't really remember. I've heard references to it, but I really don't remember." – John Malkovich

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BLOW, BLOW THOU WINTER WIND, THOU ART NOT SO UNKIND AS MAN'S INGRATITUDE. – WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A HARD DECISION MAKES PEOPLE SWITCH BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN OPINIONS, IS IT MIND-TOGGLING?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SEA LAKE COVE INLET OCEAN SOUND

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

FEWER, REFUTE, EMBERS, SEWED, DEFUSE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

JACKPOT PLOTTER WESTERN DEMI FIREBRAND SUPPLIES SUMPTUOSITY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Pity I have two left feet

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

