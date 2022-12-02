Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BOUND ALBUM SHABBY DEPICT
Answer: The male model who was earning more and more money was being – PAID HANDSOMELY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It takes a ... lifetime to build up a reputation, and only one misstep for it all to crumble away." – Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Cryptoquote
INSTEA OF WORRYING ABOUT WHAT YOU CANNOT CONTROL, SHIFT YOUR ENERGY TO WHAT YOU CAN CREATE. – ROY T. BENNETT
Cryptoquip
IF SOMETHING HAS YOU EXTREMELY RELUCTANT TO PERFORM AN EXAMINATION, IT'S AN INSPECT REPELLENT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CRANE EAGLE ROBIN GOOSE RAVEN
Lexigo
MEMBER, REMEMBERED, DEMERIT, TIMES, SURVIVE
7 Little Words
TWINGE
EDUCATES
ELEPHANTS
CHOCOLATY
CREAKED
TORPIDITY
BARREL
Find the Words
Find a job that you love
