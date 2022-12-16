Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: KUDOS ORBIT UNTOLD EXPERT

Answer: The chipmunk had a toothache, so she went to a – "RODENTIST"

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"In a civil war ... every side is wrong. It's hopeless to try to untangle it. Everyone is a victim." – Philip K. Dick

Cryptoquote

THERE IS NOTHING IN THE WORLD SO IRRESISTIBLY CONTAGIOUS AS LAUGHTER AND GOOD HUMOUR. – CHARLES DICKENS

Cryptoquip

IF CINDERELLA'S MAGIC MENTOR HAD ALWAYS BEEN ANGRY, I GUESS SHE WOULD BE HER FIERY GODMOTHER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BIG FINCH SULLY SPLASH

Lexigo

CANADA, ACRES, SUDAN, NAMED, DEDUCTED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CORTEGE QUIPPED SLEEPLESS ADOLESCENCE EDITH ADVISOR EVERYPLACE

Find the Words

Another wet Summer!

Kubok

