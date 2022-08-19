Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SNACK    MATCH    FONDUE    FURROW

Answer: After the game, the baseball gloves' conversation included – OFFHAND REMARKS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You pull the curtain away, and you see I'm just as insecure and neurotic and scared and vulnerable as anybody." – John Stamos

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

AND THOUGH SHE BE BUT LITTLE, SHE IS FIERCE. – SHAKESPEARE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FILM ABOUT A GROUP OF ITALIAN PAINTINGS WITH INCOMPATIBLE COLORS: "THE CLASH OF THE TITIANS."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FIJI    INDIA    IRELAND    DENMARK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SEVEN, NURSE, ENSURE, EVIDENT, TRUST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. DEALS

  2. SAFEGUARD

  3. ZINC

  4. FROTHED

  5. BALLGAME

  6. TRUSS

  7. BATHOS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Stone the crows!

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/19/2022 - USA TODAY

