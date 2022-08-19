Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SNACK MATCH FONDUE FURROW
Answer: After the game, the baseball gloves' conversation included – OFFHAND REMARKS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You pull the curtain away, and you see I'm just as insecure and neurotic and scared and vulnerable as anybody." – John Stamos
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
AND THOUGH SHE BE BUT LITTLE, SHE IS FIERCE. – SHAKESPEARE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FILM ABOUT A GROUP OF ITALIAN PAINTINGS WITH INCOMPATIBLE COLORS: "THE CLASH OF THE TITIANS."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FIJI INDIA IRELAND DENMARK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SEVEN, NURSE, ENSURE, EVIDENT, TRUST
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DEALS
SAFEGUARD
ZINC
FROTHED
BALLGAME
TRUSS
BATHOS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Stone the crows!
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
