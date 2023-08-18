Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MAIZE FLINT ICONIC SHROUD
Answer: "A source of amusement, enjoyment or pleasure" can be considered a — "DE-FUN-ITION"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm a tearless clown. If I were to get a tattoo, it would be the two masks, and they would be both smiling." — Andy Samberg
Cryptoquote
TEACHERS OPEN THE DOOR, BUT YOU MUST ENTER BY YOURSELF. — CHINESE PROVERB
Cryptoquip
IF YOU ARE CUTTING ONE SINGLE SQUARE OUT OF A DESK CALENDAR, ARE YOU TAKING A DAY OFF?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
THINNER TRICKLE TWEEZER
Lexigo
DIVIDE, EDITS, SENDER, REGRET, TENTATIVE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STEER
TINS
DIMINISHED
STEAL
GRAPHICS
LAUDATORY
OVEN
Find the Words
All shapes and sizes
Kubok
