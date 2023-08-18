Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MAIZE FLINT ICONIC SHROUD

Answer: "A source of amusement, enjoyment or pleasure" can be considered a — "DE-FUN-ITION"

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm a tearless clown. If I were to get a tattoo, it would be the two masks, and they would be both smiling." — Andy Samberg

Cryptoquote

TEACHERS OPEN THE DOOR, BUT YOU MUST ENTER BY YOURSELF. — CHINESE PROVERB

Cryptoquip

IF YOU ARE CUTTING ONE SINGLE SQUARE OUT OF A DESK CALENDAR, ARE YOU TAKING A DAY OFF?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

THINNER TRICKLE TWEEZER

Lexigo

DIVIDE, EDITS, SENDER, REGRET, TENTATIVE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. STEER

  2. TINS

  3. DIMINISHED

  4. STEAL

  5. GRAPHICS

  6. LAUDATORY

  7. OVEN

Find the Words

All shapes and sizes

Kubok

