Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MAIZE FLINT ICONIC SHROUD

Answer: "A source of amusement, enjoyment or pleasure" can be considered a — "DE-FUN-ITION"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm a tearless clown. If I were to get a tattoo, it would be the two masks, and they would be both smiling." — Andy Samberg

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

TEACHERS OPEN THE DOOR, BUT YOU MUST ENTER BY YOURSELF. — CHINESE PROVERB

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU ARE CUTTING ONE SINGLE SQUARE OUT OF A DESK CALENDAR, ARE YOU TAKING A DAY OFF?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

THINNER TRICKLE TWEEZER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

DIVIDE, EDITS, SENDER, REGRET, TENTATIVE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

STEER TINS DIMINISHED STEAL GRAPHICS LAUDATORY OVEN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

All shapes and sizes

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

