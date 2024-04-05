Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 5, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ANNOY WITTY TIRADE SWATCH

Answer: These lemonade sellers chose a location thAt would allow them to − STAND IN THE WAY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There are two ways of exerting one's strength: One is pushing down, the other is pulling up." − Booker T. Washington

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN A CLOWN MOVES INTO A PALACE, HE DOESN'T BECOME A KING. THE PALACE BECOMES A CIRCUS. − TURKISH PROVERB

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN CENSORS ARE WITHDRAWING A CONTROVERSIAL TELEVISION AD, I'D SAY THEY'RE PULLING THE PLUG.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CHINA CHILE HAITI KENYA ITALY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MIAMI, IMBIBE, EYEBROWS, SWORD, DORMANT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

NAUGHTY PURIFY UNDERSTAND RICHOCHET UNEDITED HOPPER SALON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Drought tolerant plants

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/05/2024 - USA TODAY