Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 21, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EVOKE GAVEL INVADE SUMMER

Answer: After she accidentally ripped her sister’s favorite sweater, she sewed it to – MAKE AMENDS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“My biggest regret is rolling in regret. It is best to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move on.” – Andie MacDowell

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF WE CHOOSE, WE CAN LIVE IN A WORLD OF COMFORTING ILLUSION. – NOAM CHOMSKY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IN AN IRISH REBOOT OF “THE FLINTSTONES,” SURELY A CHARACTER SHOULD BE CALLED BLARNEY RUBBLE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

IN AN IRISH REBOOT OF “THE FLINTSTONES,” SURELY A CHARACTER SHOULD BE CALLED BLARNEY RUBBLE,

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ELUDED, DEALER, REPEAT, TORPEDO, ORDERS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TACTFUL TRAVERSE CAPPING HATS TARTAR IBERIA TWITCH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Great social upheaval

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/21/2023 - USA TODAY