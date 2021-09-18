Puzhu: Mammootty’s First Look Poster Form Ratheena's Directorial Debut Is Giving Mammukka Fans Chills (View Pic)
Puzhu that marks the directorial debut of Ratheena features superstar Mammootty in the lead. Mammukka is all set to star alongside Parvathy for the first time ever in a film backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. In the first look poster, we see a tensed Mammootty holding a gun in his hand as he is sitting inside a car being on the driver's seat.
Mammootty’s First Look Poster From Puzhu
Presenting the First Look Poster of my upcoming movie @PuzhuMovie ! Directed By Ratheena & Produced By S George
Shoot in Progress !#PuzhuFirstLook pic.twitter.com/7VEUVifGKv
— Mammootty (@mammukka) September 18, 2021
Also Read | Mammootty Birthday Special: From New Delhi to Big B, 30 Iconic Scenes of the Malayalam Superstar That Are Permanently Etched in the Hearts of Malayalis (Watch Videos)