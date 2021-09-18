Puzhu: Mammootty’s First Look Poster Form Ratheena's Directorial Debut Is Giving Mammukka Fans Chills (View Pic)

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Puzhu that marks the directorial debut of Ratheena features superstar Mammootty in the lead. Mammukka is all set to star alongside Parvathy for the first time ever in a film backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. In the first look poster, we see a tensed Mammootty holding a gun in his hand as he is sitting inside a car being on the driver's seat.

Mammootty’s First Look Poster From Puzhu

