Putting Your Holiday Decorations Up Early Could Make You Happier, According To Experts

If you're one of the people who believes Christmas shouldn't show up until after Thanksgiving, here's a case for setting up your tree and lights as early as possible: It could make you happier. And since there's no such thing as being too happy, everyone should listen up.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood, psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad. "Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"

Another perk of putting up your decorations: It could help you make friends. The Journal of Environmental Psychology found that decorations show your neighbors you're accessible and people perceive people with holiday decor to be more friendly and cohesive. So if you're new to the block or haven't been able to break the ice with the new family across the street, it might be time to bust out the garland and red bows.

Psychotherapist and author of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't, Amy Morin, also told Unilad that the nostalgia the holidays trigger can provide positivity in one's life as well. "Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity. For many, putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods."

She says even if someone has lost a loved one, the holidays can help serve as a reminder of happy times with that person. "Decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual," she says. So instead of shaming someone for putting up their tree the day after Halloween, or forcing yourself to resist doing the same, you might as well put this theory to the test. We know we're going to.

