Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read
He 'Puts Himself Before Everybody Else': Chris Christie Calls On GOP To Dump Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie urged the GOP to dump Donald Trump in harsh remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas Saturday.

“It is time to stop being afraid of any one person. It is time to stand up for the principles and the beliefs that we have founded this party on and this country on,” said Christie, who emphasized that he was with Trump from early on in his first campaign.

“We keep losing and losing and losing,” Christie added, referring to the Republicans’ dismal midterm election performance. “The fact of the matter is the reason we’re losing is because Donald Trump has put himself before everybody else.”

Christie said Republicans are now faced with a choice between “the party of me,” referring to Trump’s self-involvement, or the “party of us.”

“We don’t want to do bending to the will of one person, rather than advocating for the good for all of our people,” added Christie, who may run against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Christie was one of several prominent Republicans who spoke at the meeting, including Trump. The former president addressed the meeting remotely via a live feed. He didn’t respond to Christie’s attacks.

