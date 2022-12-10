Putin's new 'General Armageddon' injects discipline and stabilises Russian army

Gen. Sergey Surovikin’s organisational abilities and ruthlessness make him a dangerous adversary for the Ukrainian army - AP

The Russian military commander known as "General Armageddon" has stabilised Russia’s frontlines in Ukraine since taking over in October and injected discipline into the Kremlin’s army.

Analysts say that Gen. Sergey Surovikin’s organisational abilities and ruthlessness make him a dangerous adversary for the Ukrainian army.

“He’s probably the most competent commander Russia has put in place so far,” said Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation, a US security think tank.

Gen. Surovikin took command of Russian forces in Ukraine just as it was hitting a disorganised and demoralised low.

It had routed from Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, its hold over Kherson in the south was breaking and Western long-range artillery was wrecking its supply lines.

Desperately needing to turn things around, Vladimir Putin promoted Gen. Surovikin, the 56-year-old veteran of campaigns in Syria and Chechnya, as overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine.

General persuaded Putin to allow Kherson retreat

His first challenge was to persuade Mr Putin to allow the Russian army to retreat from Kherson, Russia’s most significant conquest since it invaded in February.

“During that operation, I saw a few predictions that the withdrawal across the river would end in a Russian forces’ bloodbath. It did not,” said Ms Massicot.

Gen. Surovikin, left, gained further infamy for his cruelty leading military operations in Syria in 2017 - Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Since pulling back, Russian soldiers have dug a network of trenches that exploit the natural Dnipro River defences and will be difficult for Ukrainian forces to breach.

Gen. Surovikin is nicknamed “General Armageddon” because he targeted civilian areas in Syria in 2017 when he was commander of Russian forces backing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Analysts say that he has fallen back on this strategy once again.

Russia aims to break civilian morale

Russian forces now pound Kherson city daily with artillery shells and fire hundreds of missiles and drones at civilian infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s aim is simple, analysts say: It wants to break civilian morale by forcing people to cope with temperatures of minus 20C with no heat or electricity.

Story continues

It is this ruthlessness and attention to detail that makes Gen. Surovikin a tough opponent, said Mick Ryan, a retired Australian general and military analyst.

But he also said that like other Russian military commanders, managing the Kremlin and its expectations may turn out to be a major problem.

“Surovikin was not appointed as the Russian commander to defend ground,” he said. “Regardless of whether it is realistic or not, Putin will expect more aggression and greater military success from his military supremo in Ukraine.”